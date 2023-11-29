Hansal Mehta's Appreciation Post For Scoop Star Karishma Tanna Is Beautiful: 'You Dont Sell Your Struggle'

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: hansalmehta)

2023 is Karishma Tanna's year and there is absolutely no doubt about it. After bagging the Best Lead Actress award for her Netflix series Scoop at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2023 in Busan, Karishma Tanna also took home the Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics: Drama last Sunday at the Filmfare OTT Awards, held in Mumbai. The 39-year-old actress, who is basking in all the applause coming her way, was also at the receiving end of an appreciation post from her Scoop director Hansal Mehta. On Tuesday, Hansal Mehta shared some pictures of the actress, holding her trophies, alongside a moving note which began with a disclaimer, "This is a KT appreciation post." The director went on to write, "Karishma Tanna, you deserve every accolade, every award, every recognition coming your way. You've earned it. But very few know that behind this memorable performance in #Scoop and otherwise ultra-glamorous stunner exterior is a simple, determined middle-class Gujarati girl who has hustled and struggled her way through much turmoil, loss and belief to earn this. But you are special because you don't sell your struggle or romanticise your grief. You just keep at it. With positivity and perseverance."

Giving a shout out to the actress, Hansal Mehta continued, "The sheer dedication and hard work you put in was inspiring. The tears you shed were real. You lived Jagruti Pathak. You made her come alive. This is your moment - after nearly 18 years of being around. May you always be who you are. Free of labels, free of pressure. You are different. You are special."

Such words of praise obviously left Karishma Tanna overwhelmed, who could reply to the post with only a "Sir" alongside several heart emojis.

Take a look at the post below:

After receiving the Filmfare OTT award for her series Scoop, Karishma Tanna put up a short and sweet gratitude post. She shared pictures of herself with the black lady in her hand and wrote, "Truly humbled and full of gratitude holding this beautiful black lady in my hand. Finally, you've arrived. The Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Drama, Critics' (Female)."

Take a look at her post below:

ICYDK, based on Jigna Vora's book Behind Bars In Byculla, Scoop follows the story of intrepid crime reporter Jagruti Vora (played by Karishma Tanna).

NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee in his review of Scoop, wrote, "The performance on which Scoop rests - Karishma Tanna's - is without blemish. The arc that the lead actress traces serves to lend intensity to the emotional trajectory of the story to perfection. Incisive and insightful, Scoop is, in journalistic parlance, a fully cooked story - another triumph for a director at the top of his game."