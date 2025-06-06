Pak Man With UAE Residency Claims He Was Denied Entry To Georgia Without Any Reason, Reddit Post Goes Viral

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Pakistani national with UAE residency reported being denied entry at Kutaisi Airport. The traveller and his friend were detained for over 12 hours without food or proper water access. Airport officials allegedly treated them disrespectfully and provided no reason for their denial.

Georgia allows visa-free entry to citizens of the United Arab Emirates, and also permits individuals holding a UAE visa or residence permit to stay for up to 90 days. However, a UAE resident recently shared a harrowing experience at Georgia's Kutaisi Airport on Reddit. The traveller, a Pakistani national with UAE residency, had planned a short vacation to Georgia, assuming his documents would suffice. Instead, he and his friend were denied entry, detained in a "prison-like" room, and allegedly humiliated by airport authorities, despite having valid papers.

In a Reddit post warning other Pakistanis not to visit Georgia, the user opened up about his ordeal at Georgia's Kutaisi airport. He shared that he and his friend flew from Abu Dhabi to Kutaisi, Georgia, on Wizz Air. They had a valid UAE residency, hotel bookings, return flights, travel insurance and all required documents. However, things took a turn for the worse after he and his friend were pulled aside by immigration officials after hearing that they were from Pakistan.

"If you are a Pakistani National with UAE residency, I warn you to not waste your money and face the humiliation we faced at Kutaisi airport," the user wrote in the Reddit post.

He shared that as soon as they landed in Georgia, they were asked where they were from. "We told them we are UAE residents and Pakistani nationals. They heard 'Pakistan' and a guy from the police asked us to come on the side, took our passports, took our pictures in front of all people, which was very humiliating," he claimed.

The man said that he and his friend were taken into a room where officials refused to answer their questions. Instead, they were treated with disdain and asked to stand in a corner. After 20 minutes, a woman entered the room and told them they would not be allowed to enter the country. When they asked why, she simply said, "we cannot tell you". "No reason. No proof. No violation. Just a vague statement," the user wrote.

"We requested clarification, even politely asked for some justification. They kept refusing and misbehaving like we are some criminals," he added.

The Redditor clarified that he and his friend were not misbehaving or missing any paperwork. "We were detained for over 12+ hours, locked in a prison-like room with no access to food or proper water. The bathroom was filthy," he revealed.

Further, the man claimed that he works at a senior position in Abu Dhabi, has a good travel history and no criminal record. He accused the airport authorities of misbehaving with him. "They were super rude and even tried to snatch our phones when they got to know I am trying to call UAE embassy or Pakistan embassy," he wrote.

The man said that his loss was not just financial. "We lost the money spent on flights, hotels, insurance, car rental... but that's nothing compared to the mental distress, anxiety, and psychological damage we experienced," he said.

"The officers were rude, racist, and unjust, plain and simple," the man wrote. "We feel humiliated. We feel angry. We feel dehumanized. And we'll never forget this experience," he added.

Since being shared, the post has gone viral. In the comments section, users shared similar experiences in Georgia.

"I'm Nigerian and this happened to me and my friend in 2023, it was horrible experience. Even when I travel to other countries I have PTSD of possible refusal of entry even with complete documentation. I felt if it happened in Georgia, it will happen in another country. The experience was horrible," wrote one user.

"They target many Indians too... very risky to go to Georgia due to that reason, best to avoid it fr," commented another.

"You're not the first unfortunately. Georgia became notoriously bad against South Asians. As a Pakistani, you're far better visiting neighboring Azerbaijan," suggested a third user.