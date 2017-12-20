Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Invited PM Modi To Their Wedding Reception

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an invite to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding reception, as revealed on his official Twitter account. The newlyweds posed for a picture with PM Modi, who congratulated them on their wedding. It is unclear if PM Modi will actually attend. The reception is in Delhi, which is Virat's hometown, on Thursday. It will be the first of two receptions the couple have planned. The second will take place in Mumbai on December 26.
Highlights
- Anushka and Virat met PM Modi
- The newlyweds invited the PM to their Delhi reception
- Anushka and Virat got married in Italy
Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding. pic.twitter.com/sFP52DCJH3— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 20, 2017
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in Italy last week, after having managed to (almost) keep the wedding secret for a year.
Anushka and her family were photographed flying out of Mumbai days before the wedding. They were headed to Italy where a heritage resort in Tuscany had been booked for the nuptials. Pre-wedding ceremonies included a mehendi and haldi. No celebrities were invited.
The newlyweds made the wedding announcement on their Twitter accounts with an identical message: "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."
Anushka and Virat also posted a honeymoon picture from somewhere snowy in Europe last week.
On Tuesday, pictures of the couple in New Delhi went viral. They had flown back without the press being alerted.
After the Mumbai reception, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will fly to South Africa to ring in 2018. Virat will stay on to play a series, Anushka will return to resume work on her pending films, one of which co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.