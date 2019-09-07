Viral: When Ranveer Singh Channeled His Inner Elvis Presley

Ranveer Singh in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Highlights Ranveer Singh's post received over 11 lakh likes on Instagram Ranveer can be seen dressed like Elvis in the video Ranveer was last seen in Gully Boy

We just can't seem to get enough of Ranveer Singh's quirky style. One day he is sporting his signature clouts, the next day he surprises his fans dressed as legendary singer Elvis Presley. The reason we brought this up today is because on Saturday afternoon Ranveer posted a video of himself dressed as Elvis Presley, on his Instagram profile. The video appears to be from a shoot. Ranveer has quite a bit of a reputation as a style icon himself, but the 34-year-old actor absolutely nailed the fashion icon's signature style. From the sparkly white jumpsuit, to the tinted retro glasses - the "Padmaavat" actor incorporated it all in his outfit.

Ranveer Singh never fails to amaze his fans and his latest Instagram entry is not an exception. The video was flooded with comments from the actor's fans and his colleagues. "Mad Baba," Ranveer's Lootera co-star Sonakshi Sinha commented on the post. Sacred Games actress Kubra Sait wrote, "Kill us already." The video has over 11 lakh views on Instagram and we are not surprised at all.

Check out the post here:

Leave it to Ranveer Singh to pull off the quirkiest of looks. How can we forget the throwback picture, in which Ranveer Singh could be seen sporting an arguably outrageous hairstyle? This is the post we are talking about:

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's musical Gully Boy, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin. Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, in which he will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev. The film will showcase the story of India's iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The actor also has Karan Johar's period dram Takht in the pipeline.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.