When Little Ranveer Singh's Thunder Was Almost Stolen By 'Photobomber' Sister Ritika

Ranveer Singh is a rockstar. Yes, he is. It's throwback Thursday, guys and which means there's been an update on the Simmba actor's Instagram timeline. Ranveer Singh had the perfect treat for his fans and followers lined-up and dropped it like a delightful surprise today morning - a photo of his pint-sized self, posing with thumbs-up. "All good in the hood," he captioned the photo, in which he is cute as a button in a red hooded romper. Get the pun now? Varun Dhawan was the first one to comment - "baller," he wrote but it's Ranveer's conversation with his sister Ritika Bhavnani that caught our attention.

"Uff" wrote Ritika while Ranveer had a comeback ready: "Hey, you. Photobombing me?" Wait, what? Oh, we get it. In case you missed it, that's a photo of baby Ritika on the wall behind Ranveer Singh. LOL. Take a look at Ranveer's post here:

On Ritika's birthday in July, Ranveer posted an adorable retro-themed throwback photo as a birthday greeting: "Pretty much sums it up. Happy birthday, Didi. I love you," he wrote.

Ritika Bhavnani has a private Instagram profile and is rarely spotted in Ranveer's social media posts. We got to see her and the Bhavnanis a lot more than usual last year during Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's November wedding. Ritika also hosted a glitzy DJ bash for the couple in Mumbai.

Ranveer Singh is currently busy shooting for Kabir Singh's '83, in which he co-stars with Deepika Padukone. Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht.

