Viral Video: Mohammed Siraj Consoles Zanai Bhosle At Asha Bhosle's Funeral

Cricketer Mohammed Siraj was spotted at Asha Bhosle's Mumbai residence as he arrived to pay his last respects to the legendary singer. A video of the moment has since gone viral on social media, showing Siraj consoling Zanai Bhosle, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter.



Mohammed Siraj and Zanai share an amicable bond. Last year, Zanai shared a heartwarming video of herself tying a rakhi on the cricketer's hand.

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In a video from the residence, Mohammed Siraj is seen moving through the gathered crowd during the antim darshan. He is later seen meeting Zanai, who appears visibly emotional and breaks down. Siraj is seen comforting her and remaining by her side.

Asha Bhosle's Death

The legendary singer breathed her last on April 12 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Earlier, sharing a health update, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle had written, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to the hospital. We request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well. We shall update you positively."

On Sunday, Dr Prateet Samdani confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to multi-organ failure. He said, "It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure..."

Asha Bhosle won two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and India's Padma Vibhushan in 2008. She is known for timeless hits such as Dum Maro Dum (1971), Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja (1971), Chura Liya Hai Tumne (1973), Yeh Mera Dil (1978), and Dil Cheez Kya Hai (1981).



Also Read: Video: Tabu Hugs Grieving Zanai Bhosle At Asha Bhosle's Funeral In Mumbai