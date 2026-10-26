Viral Video: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Attend Krishna Das's Kirtan In Mumbai, Chant '<i>Radhe Radhe</i>'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended a live kirtan by American singer Krishna Das in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

What's Happening

Videos of the couple at the devotional music event have surfaced on social media, showing them enjoying the performance.

In the clips, Anushka and Virat are seen seated next to each other, swaying gently to the music and singing along with the devotional chants.

The couple also briefly looks towards the camera before returning their attention to the performance. They were also seen chanting 'Hare Ram'.

Other videos circulating online show them arriving at the Gateway of India before heading to the event.

The musical evening was part of Krishna Das' India tour. The American vocalist is widely known for his renditions of devotional chants, which combine traditional Indian spiritual music with Western influences.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Spiritual Outings

This is not the first time Anushka and Virat have attended a Krishna Das performance together. The couple was also present at a similar kirtan held at Union Chapel in London in July 2026.

Beyond their professional achievements, Anushka and Virat have frequently drawn attention for their spiritual interests. The couple has spoken about their devotion to Neem Karoli Baba and his teachings. They have also visited spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan on several occasions.

Neem Karoli Baba was recently in the news following the box-office success of Hanuman Ansh, a film reportedly inspired by his life. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore, the film was reported to have collected more than Rs 450 crore worldwide.

Background

In recent years, Anushka and Virat have largely kept their personal lives away from the public eye.

The couple, who have moved to London, are believed to spend much of their time there with their two children, Vamika and Akaay.