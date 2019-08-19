Viral: Tiger Shroff Lifts 200 Kilos Says 'It Felt A Lot Lighter Back In High School'

Tiger Shroff during a work-out session at his gym. (Image courtesy: tigerjackieshroff)

Highlights "It's been a while since I pushed myself this far," wrote Tiger Shroff Shilpa Shety, Ishaan Khatter and others cheered for Tiger Shroff Tiger Shroff's upcoming films are War, Baaghi 3 and Rambo

Tiger Shroff, a self-confessed fitness enthusiast, found a spot on the list of trends after a viral video featuring him trying deadlifts with 200 kilos weight went viral on social media. The 29-year-old actor, who co-owns MMA Matrix gym with his sister Krishna Shroff, was at one of the Mumbai centres of the gym with his personal trainer Rajendra Dhole, where he pushed himself to successfully complete a set of deadlift with 200 kilos. The Heropanti actor said it felt 'lot lighter' when he tried the same in high school. "It's been a while since I pushed myself this far... 200kgs... used to feel a lot lighter back in high school...#onlyhuman," Tiger Shroff captioned the post.

Several celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Ishaan Khatter and Kunal kemmu cheered Tiger Shroff for pulling off this difficult set:

Tiger Shroff, who debuted in Bollywood with 2014 film Heropanti, soon gained recognition for his exemplary work in several forms of martial arts and his fitness regime. In fact, Tiger was awarded an honorary fifth degree black belt by the World Taekwondo Headquarters after his stunning execution of action sequences in Heropanti impressed officials. Even before he became an actor, Tiger Shroff helped Aamir Khan build his beefy physique for Dhoom: 3.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for Yash Raj Films' War, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. War, directed by Siddharth Anand, is touted to be one-of-its-kind action film. Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in Student Of The Year 2, has also signed up Baaghi 3 and Rambo.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.