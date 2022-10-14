Viral: This Pic Of Ranbir Kapoor Has The Internet Guessing - Easy To See Why

Ranbir Kapoor Universe shared this image. (courtesy: Ranbir Kapoor Universe)

A picture of father-to-be Ranbir Kapoor with a chimpanzee is being widely shared on social media. One of Ranbir Kapoor's fan clubs shared a set of pictures of the actor on Twitter. In one of the shared pictures, Ranbir can be seen posing with a chimpanzee. Many of his fans, who believed that the actor took a paternity break, seemed confused if the Brahmastra star had returned to work. Others couldn't guess what the actor was shooting for. Sharing the pictures, the fan club wrote, "Can you guess, what's cooking?"

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's pictures here:

While hashtag Ranbir Kapoor is still trending on Twitter, it is now revealed that the actor wasn't shooting for any feature film, but an ad for a beverage company. Many of his fan clubs shared videos of the ad as well to answer the many questions of Ranbir's fans.

Check out the video shared by one of Ranbir Kapoor's fan clubs here:

Ranbir Kapoor, who is expecting his first baby with wife Alia Bhatt, was recently seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Ayan's film marked the first collaboration between Ranbir and Alia for a feature film. Brahmastra also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia among others.

Ranbir Kapoor, who had two of his films released this year - Shamshera and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva - will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, also starring Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.