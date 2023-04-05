Viral: Shah Rukh Khan Spotted At A Buffet In Blogger's Video And Fans Can't Even...

SRK in a still from a video shared by a blogger. (courtesy: carodaur)

The Internet was beyond euphoric to chance upon a video of Shah Rukh Khan casually chilling at a buffet in a video posted by German blogger and model Caroline Daur. The blogger was in Mumbai to attend the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and that aforementioned video happens to be from there. She captioned the post: "Deeply impressed by the extraordinary exhibition 'India in Fashion' showcasing the fine craftsmanship and elaborately embroidered works celebrating the creatives and the heritage of India." In the comments section of Caroline's post, fans were quick to write what a big deal it is to stand next to SRK while tucking in a meal.

"Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, just casually behind you eating from the buffet is the vibe I am living for," a fan commented. Another Instagram user added, "Sweets with SRK. Living my dream." Reacting to the viral video, another one added, "Oh my god. Last slide! You don't even know who is next to you! He's the dream of millions of girls and you're eating next to him indifferent. How it's possible." Another comment read: "OMG lucky you that you are eating with SRK." Another fan added, "Was she casually eating with Shah Rukh Khan?"

Swipe to see the video of Shah Rukh Khan at a buffet.

ICYMI, Shah Rukh Khan gave a blockbuster performance at the Ambani event. He danced to Jhoome Jo Pathaan with actors Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh.

Off-stage, SRK was seen grooving with wife Gauri as AP Dhillon performed. Swipe to see SRK grooving in the video.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan kickstarted the year with a bang. His film Pathaan was a smash hit. The actor will next be seen in Atlee's Jawanwith Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year.