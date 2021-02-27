Viral: Priyanka Chopra's Reaction To User Asking If Nick Jonas And Jameela Jamil Are Divorced

Image on left shared by Priyanka Chopra and right by Jameela. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra )

Priyanka Chopra is bowled over by actress Jameela Jamil's reply to a Twitter user who mistook her for the Quantico actress and asked if she and Priyanka's husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas, are divorced. It all happened on Friday night, when a user tweeted: "Wait, so did Nick Jonas and Jameela Jamil get divorced?" After an hour, The Good Place actress gave an epic reply to the user and wrote: "A different Indian woman who doesn't look anything like me. Priyanka Chopra. I believe they are very happy together still." Mic drop. Retweeting Jameela Jamil's tweet on Saturday, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "Lol" with a fisted hand, a red heart and a skull icon. Priyanka Chopra and Jameela Jamil look nothing like each other.

See Priyanka Chopra's response here:

And here's what Jameela Jamil replied to that Twitter user:

A different Indian woman who doesn't look anything like me. @priyankachopra I believe they are very happy together still. https://t.co/UoDS5PgXIl — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) February 26, 2021

Jameela Jamil is a British actress, model and an activist. She is known for her performance in comedy series The Good Place and has featured as a host and a judge on shows like Playing It Straight, Freshly Squeezed, The Misery Index and Legendary.

Priyanka Chopra has been mistaken for other actresses in the past. A few years ago, ABC, the network that aired Quantico, used actress-model Yukta Mookhey's picture instead of Priyanka's. In 2019, model-author-actress Padma Lakshmi was mistaken for Priyanka Chopra by a magazine.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the duo are very much in love with each other. The couple got married as per Christian and Hindu ceremonies in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018.