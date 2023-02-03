Viral: Pics Of Salman Khan At Pooja Hegde's Brother's Wedding

Salman Khan pictured at the wedding. (courtesy: AnilSaini_ASK)

Pooja Hegde's brother Rishabh Hegde recently got married and guess who attended the ceremony? None other than Salman Khan. The superstar and Pooja Hegde are co-stars of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Pictures of Salman at the wedding have been shared by many clubs dedicated to the actor on social media. Not just that, Pooja Hegde and her family also danced to Salman Khan's song at the sangeet. The family danced to Salman's song Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiya from his 1999 film Hum Saath - Saath Hain.

Here's a picture of Salman Khan posing with the bride and the groom.

The sangeet video, where the Hegdes danced to Salman Khan's song.

Here's another picture of Salman Khan at Rishabh Hegde's sangeet. The picture was shared by a fan club on Twitter.

Sharing pictures from her brother's wedding, Pooja Hegde wrote earlier: "My brother got married to the love of his life! What a rollercoaster of a week it was! I have cried happy tears and laughed like a child. Anna, as you step into the next phase in your life, I hope you love uncontrollably, give with all your heart and find peace and understanding in each others presence. Shivani, you beautiful stunning bride, welcome to the family."

Salman Khan has a super busy schedule ahead. The actor will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vijender Singh. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

The actor is currently seen hosting the TV reality show Bigg Boss 16. Salman Khan was last seen in the film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.