Viral: Pics Of Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha From Amritsar

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra pictured together.

Newly engaged actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha scooped some time out of their busy schedules and checked into Amritsar over the weakened, where they were pictured at the Shri Harmandir Sahib. Pictures from the couple's Amritsar visit are viral. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were dressed in their festive best for the occasion - they were twinning and winning. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House.

See the photos from Amritsar here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, sharing pictures from their engagement ceremony earlier this year, wrote in the caption, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes." See the pictures from their engagement ceremony here:

This is the post we are talking about:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's dating rumours started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, which was followed by a couple of appearances at the airport together. They were also spotted at an IPL match together.

Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic and a film titled Capsule Gill. The actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra is a star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few.