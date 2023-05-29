Parineeti Chopra Wipes Dad Pawan's Tears Away In New Engagement Pic. Aww

Image was shared by Shivang Chopra . (courtesy: shivangchopra99)

This newest picture of Parineeti Chopra wiping the tears off her father Pawan Chopra's face will surely melt your heart. Even though weeks have passed since the star couple got engaged on May 13, Parineeti and her brothers keep sharing inside pictures from the ceremony and we are not complaining. On Monday, Parineeti Chopra's sibling Shivang Chopra shared some pictures of the bride-to-be and their parents Pawan Chopra and Reena Chopra from her engagement ceremony held in Delhi's Kapurthala House. The set of images also featured Raghav Chadha's parents Sunil and Alka Chadha. Our Favorite is however this endearing image of Parineeti with her dad. Sharing the inside pictures, Shivang wrote, "The parents. The family."

Replying to the post, Parineeti jokingly wrote, "Only problem in these photos is you."

Take a look at the post here:

This comes a few days after Shivang posted a candid picture featuring him dancing with his brother Sahaj and Parineeti's fiancé Raghav Chadha." Raghav Chadha and Sahaj Chopra both trying to figure out if I'm crazy," read the caption on the post.

Take a look:

Recently, Raghav Chadha also shared an endearing post dedicated to his fiancée Parineeti Chopra. It read, “And one fine day, this beautiful girl entered my life, adding a colourful dash of smiles, laughter, and sparkle to brighten it up, and whose gentle, reassuring embrace promised eternal love and support. No wonder our engagement was such a happy occasion where tears of joy, laughter, happiness, and merry dancing brought our loved ones even closer - quintessentially the Punjabi way.”

See Raghav Chadha's post here:

Following the engagement that took place in Delhi's Kapurthala House, the couple also shared a thank-you note addressed to their well-wishers. The statement said, “Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, especially on our engagement. We both come from different worlds and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We are so touched by everything we have read/seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us.”

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the film Uunchai.