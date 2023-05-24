ICYMI: Raghav Chadha's Post For 'This Beautiful Girl' Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra pictured at her engagement. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Love is in the air, all thanks to Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra. The AAP leader and the Bollywood star may have been engaged well over a week ago, but a cursory glance at their social media timelines will prove that the couple cannot stop gushing about each other. Raghav Chadha's latest Instagram post is only further proof of this. Sharing a carousel of beautiful images from their intimate engagement ceremony held in Delhi, Raghav wrote a beautiful love note dedicated to his fiancee. Tagging Parineeti, he wrote, “And one fine day, this beautiful girl entered my life, adding a colourful dash of smiles, laughter, and sparkle to brighten it up, and whose gentle, reassuring embrace promised eternal love and support. No wonder our engagement was such a happy occasion where tears of joy, laughter, happiness, and merry dancing brought our loved ones even closer - quintessentially the Punjabi way.”

A few days ago, Parineeti Chopra also shared a special note about how she knew Raghav Chadha was the one for her. “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those, we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined,” she wrote.

Following the engagement that took place in Delhi's Kapurthala House, the couple also shared a thank-you note addressed to their well-wishers. The statement said, “Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, especially on our engagement. We both come from different worlds and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We are so touched by everything we have read/seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us.”

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the film Uunchai.