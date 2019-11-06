Viral Pics From Malaika Arora's Golden Temple Visit. Seen Yet?

Malaika Arora shared this image. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora delighted her Instafam with pictures from her Amritsar visit on Wednesday morning. The 46-year-old actress posted a set of lovely pictures of herself from the Golden Temple. In one of the pictures, Malaika can be seen dressed in a soft pink kurta and a matching sharara. She wore a pink dupatta over her head and can be seen greeting the camera with a pleasant smile as she stands in front of the Golden Temple. Malaika has been accompanied by her friends Delnaz Daruwala, Mehak Oberoi, Ekta Oberoi and others.

Malaika Arora shared the pictures on her Instagram profile and she added the hashtags #Amritsar #goldentemple #waheguru #blessingstoall to her post. Her post garnered over 1 lakh likes on Instagram within a few minutes.

Check out the pictures shared by Malaika Arora here:

On Tuesday, Malaika Arora trended big time for her recent interview with Neha Dhupia on the talk show No Filter Neha, where she talked about how she was always "put into the dark skin category" during the initial days of her career in the entertainment industry. "I came at a time in the business when this whole thing about dark skin, fair skin was so prevalent and I was always put into the dark skin category. So that was always there initially. So, yes that bias was always there," Malaika said.

Malaika Arora is best-known for featuring in songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gud Naal Ishq Mitha, Munni Badnaam Hui and Anarkali Disco Chali among many others. She has also featured as a judge in several reality shows like India's Got Talent, India's Next Top Model, Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa among many others.

