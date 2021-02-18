Viral: Pics From Ibrahim Ali Khan And Nirvaan Khan's Party Time With Friends

Ibrahim and Nirvaan with friends (courtesy orry1)

Highlights Ibrahim and Nirvaan are often spotted hanging out together

Ibrahim is the younger brother of actress Sara Ali Khan

Nirvaan is the son of Sohail and Seema Khan

Among Bollywood's gen-next, star kids such as Ibrahim Ali Khan and Nirvaan Khan rarely share glimpses of their personal life on social media. Hence, needless to say that when photos from one of their recent get-together with friends were shared on Instagram, the Internet couldn't be happier. Ibrahim and Nirvaan partied together last week, glimpses of which has been shared by their friend Orhan Awatramani in his Instagram stories, which have been re-shared by fan clubs. "About last week," the photos were captioned, in which Ibrahim and Nirvaan can be seen chilling with their friends, having a blast and striking quirky poses for the cameras.

Here are glimpses of Ibrahim and Nirvaan's chill scenes with friends:

Meanwhile, we spotted this throwback on Nirvaan Khan's Instagram:

Ibrahim Ali Khan is actress Sara Ali Khan's brother. Ibrahim and Sara are Saif Ali Khan's kids with his first wife Amrita Singh. Nirvaan Khan is the elder of Sohail Khan and Seema Khan's two sons.

Ibrahim Khan, who has a private profile on Instagram, often makes appearances on sister Sara Ali Khan's Instagram, who refers to him as "Iggy Potter" on social media. Here's what she shared on New Years: "Happy New Years. With my brother it's always the best cheers. He takes away all my fears. And forever is there to wipe all my tears."

Nirvaan Khan, who studies abroad, made a brief appearance on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, which featured his mother Seema Khan as one of the titular "Bollywood wives." The series also starred Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday and Maheep Kapoor, whose daughter Shanaya too appeared on the show.