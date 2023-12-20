Viral Pic: Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput With Their Swanky New Maybach

Shahid-Mira with their new car. (courtesy: autohangar)

Congratulations are in order for actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput as they bought a swanky new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 recently. The picture of the couple posing next to their brand new purchase is going viral on the Internet and how. The car reportedly costs a whopping Rs 3.5 crore. In the viral click, Shahid Kapoor can be seen posing with the car key in his hand, with wife Mira Rajput by his side. The actor also purchased a black Mercedes-Maybach S580 back in March 2022.

The caption on the post shared by Mercedes-Benz Auto Hangar India read, "The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 joins Shahid Kapoor's garage, not just as a magnificent addition, but as a reflection of his evolving luxury story. Where the S580 whispered elegance, the GLS 600 roars opulence. We take immense pride that Shahid chose Auto Hangar for this prestigious addition, a testament to our commitment to delivering excellence in every drive. Here's to the fusion of power, prestige, and Auto Hangar's legacy of luxury."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the action thriller Bloody Daddy. He also starred in Raj and DK's crime thriller series Farzi. Before that, he featured in the sports drama Jersey, in which he played the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and it starred Nani in the lead role. The actor will also be seen in an untitled romantic film with Kriti Sanon. The project marks their first collaboration.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.