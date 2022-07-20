Viral: Nick Jonas Dancing With Mother-In-Law Madhu Chopra In A Video From Priyanka's 40th Birthday

A still from the video. (courtesy: @np_legacy)

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her 40th birthday with her family and friends on Monday. Now, a video from the party is doing rounds on the internet in which Nick Jonas is dancing with his mother-in-law (Priyanka's mother) Madhu Chopra while the actress is busy filming the video. In the video, we can see Priyanka sitting in an orange ensemble smiling as Nick and Madhu groove to the song played by the Mariachi band. The video also featured Nick's parents - Paul Kevin and Denise Jonas, couple's friends Natasha Poonawalla, Cavanaugh James and Tamanna Dutt. They all can be seen sitting near a swimming pool, while in the background, a "Happy Birthday" sign and balloons are hung on the door.

Here have a look at the viral video:

Please, someone find me a Nick, this is so cute, all the family is there, her mom, his parents ❤️❤️❤️ #PriyankaChopra#NickJonaspic.twitter.com/CEXO1XnsJz — NP LEGΛCY 🇨🇴 | Loving MMCJ ❤🍼 (@np_legacy) July 20, 2022

On Priyanka Chopra's birthday, Nick Jonas dropped a series of pictures from her beachside birthday and wrote a sweet note. He wrote, "Happiest birthday to my (heart emoticon) the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you."

The couple met at the Met Gala in 2017, and in 2018 the couple got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy. Announcing the arrival of their first child, the couple shared a statement that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra has several projects in her kitty - It's All Coming Back to Me, Citadel and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.