Inside Priyanka Chopra's 40th Birthday Party On The Beach. Pics Courtesy Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra (courtesy: nickjonas)

For Priyanka Chopra's birthday, husband Nick Jonas shared a message on Instagram and some beautiful pictures he shot with his wife. The American singer celebrated Priyanka's 40th birthday at the beach and shared a string of images that gave a glimpse into the actress's mini bash. The first picture featured the couple kissing on the beach, the second seemed to be an intimate dinner and Priyanka holding a placard with the words "Happy Birthday 80s Baby!" written on it. The third picture had Nick holding a white towel with the words: "Priyanka! The jewel of July est. 1982." The fourth image is a beautiful moment of the couple looking at fireworks.

In the caption, Nick's birthday wish read: "Happiest birthday to my.[red heart emoji]..the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you." Priyanka replied to Nick's post with: "Love of my life," along with a lovestruck emoji.

Many celebrities wished Priyanka on her birthday. From Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, many of Priyanka's industry friends shared birthday posts on Instagram.

Priyanka's manager Anjula Acharya also wished the actress with a gorgeous photo in which the actress wore a red cut-out dress. While Anjula had a beautiful birthday wish for Priyanka, she thanked Nick for all his "love and kindness." Her caption read: "happy birthday girl! What an amazing pleasure to spend these days with you celebrating the amazing, incredible woman that you are. You're a role model and inspiration to so many. I'm proud to call you my sister, friend, business partner. God bless you and the next decade you will no doubt slay!! Thank you Nick jiju for all your love and kindness."

On the work front, Priyanka will star in the forthcoming Hollywood film, It's All Coming Back To Me co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.