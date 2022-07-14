Priyanka Chopra Just Added This Sportswear Label To Her Long List Of Investments

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra has worn many hats in her career and one of the biggest roles she's played is of an investor. Besides acing it in the field of acting and producing, she's invested in a number of companies that cater to her own interests. Her latest one is in the fashion industry. The French luxury sportswear brand, Perfect Moments, banked investment from the actress and her husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka announced the news on Instagram and wrote, "This is a special day for us!! We're proud to join the Perfect Moment family as strategic investors and advisors."

She also wrote, "Having worn Perfect Moments organically for years, one of us is an avid snowboarder and the other an apres ski aficionado (can you guess who is who?!), we really fell in love with this chic brand. As we got to know the company better, we also really connected with their ethos...creating perfect moments. Personally, creating memories and special moments is something we are deeply passionate about doing in our everyday lives, and now we have the pleasure of doing that in our new business venture."

Promising more details on her latest venture, Priyanka wrote, "SO! If you have a love of travel, colour, adventure, and the great outdoors, this is a brand you will love too (if you don't already.) Stay tuned for all that is to come."



In 2021, Priyanka invested in a US-based rental marketplace Apartment List and also in Genies, a virtual avatar firm, along with Camila Cabello and Paris Hilton. In 2018, Priyanka made a big investment in Bumble, a dating app, followed by an investment in Holberton School for software engineering-a coding education start-up.

Besides this, the actress has launched her own brands in the food industry, in the hair care industry and in home appliances. She opened a restaurant in the heart of New York City, called Sona. Last year in January, Priyanka launched her hair care line, Anomaly, an affordable brand - completely vegan and eco-friendly. Last month, she launched a homeware collection, Sona Home, that intents to bring Indian heritage into American homes.

On the work front, Priyanka will star in the Hollywood film, It's All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She recently wrapped her web series, Citadel with Richard Madden.