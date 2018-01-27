Viral: New Pics From South Actress Bhavana's Wedding And Reception

South actress Bhavana got married to her longtime boyfriend Naveen, who is a producer, last week and we are not over the pictures yet. New photos from their wedding and reception album have been shared by their official wedding photographer and they are truly dreamy to say the least. Bhavana and Naveen got married in a simple ceremony in Kerala on January 22, which was only attended by their family and close friends. A grand reception followed the wedding where the newly-weds met their guests from the film industry. For the wedding, Bhavana wore a gold kanjivaram sari with temple jewellery while for the reception, the actress changed into an embellished lehenga accessorised with a spectacular diamond necklace.
Highlights
- Bhavana married producer Naveen last week
- Bhavana and Naveen opted for a simple wedding followed by a reception
- A mehendi function was held a day before the wedding
See new pictures from Bhavana and Naveen's wedding and reception:
A mehendi function was held a day before the wedding, for which Bhavana wore a gorgeous yellow ensemble. Take a look at Bhavana and her brides maids having fun at the mehendi:
Last year, she was seen in four Malayalam films - Honey Bee 2: Celebrations, Adventures of Omanakkuttan, Vilakkumaram and Adam Joan. Her next project is Tagaru.