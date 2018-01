Viral: Priyanka Chopra Sends Wedding Wishes To South Actress Bhavana

Highlights Bhavana's pictures, in which she is dressed as a bride, are going viral You're an amazing woman and I admire you a lot: Priyanka Bhavana and Naveen got engaged in March 2017

Malayalam actress Bhavana is all set to get married to her longtime boyfriend Naveen today and hours before the big day, a video of actress Priyanka Chopra congratulating the happy couple went viral. In the video, which has been shared by several fan clubs, Priyanka said: "I just wanted to wish you a very happy married life. This is going to be a big step in your journey and I just want to say good luck. You're an extremely feisty, brave and amazing woman and I admire you a lot. Much love and always." Bhavana and Naveen got engaged in March last year in a private ceremony.Here's what Priyanka's said:The first picture of Bhavana, dressed as a bride is doing the rounds of social media. Bhavana looks gorgeous in a goldfestooned with temple jewellery and. The couple will reportedly get married in a simple ceremony today in the presence of their respective families and friends. A reception for the newly-weds will be hosted in the evening.Bhavana'sceremony was held yesterday in Kerala. The bride-to-be wore a yellow ensemble with minimal jewellery. She tied her hair in a messy bun and her smile was clearly her best accessory. Take a look at the pictures from Bhavana'sceremony here. Bhavana made her Malayalam film debut in 2002 withwhen she was all of 16. She won the Best Actress (Special Jury) trophy in Kerala State Awards for her role in the film. She went on to star in films likeand. Bhavana has also featured in Tamil film, Telugu filmandin Kannada.She was last seen inand he next film will be, directed by Duniya Soori.