Viral: Priyanka Chopra Sends Wedding Wishes To South Actress Bhavana

In her message, Priyanka Chopra said: "This is going to be a big step in your journey and I just want to say good luck"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 22, 2018 10:04 IST
Bhavana is getting married to Naveen today. (Image courtesy (L): Bhavana Lovers)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Bhavana's pictures, in which she is dressed as a bride, are going viral
  2. You're an amazing woman and I admire you a lot: Priyanka
  3. Bhavana and Naveen got engaged in March 2017
Malayalam actress Bhavana is all set to get married to her longtime boyfriend Naveen today and hours before the big day, a video of actress Priyanka Chopra congratulating the happy couple went viral. In the video, which has been shared by several fan clubs, Priyanka said: "I just wanted to wish you a very happy married life. This is going to be a big step in your journey and I just want to say good luck. You're an extremely feisty, brave and amazing woman and I admire you a lot. Much love and always." Bhavana and Naveen got engaged in March last year in a private ceremony.

Here's what Priyanka's said:



The first picture of Bhavana, dressed as a bride is doing the rounds of social media. Bhavana looks gorgeous in a gold kanjivaram sari festooned with temple jewellery and maatha-patti. The couple will reportedly get married in a simple ceremony today in the presence of their respective families and friends. A reception for the newly-weds will be hosted in the evening.
 
 

A post shared by Bhavana Lovers (@bhavanalovers) on


 
 

A post shared by Bhavana Lovers (@bhavanalovers) on



Bhavana's mehendi ceremony was held yesterday in Kerala. The bride-to-be wore a yellow ensemble with minimal jewellery. She tied her hair in a messy bun and her smile was clearly her best accessory. Take a look at the pictures from Bhavana's mehendi ceremony here.
 








Bhavana made her Malayalam film debut in 2002 with Nammal when she was all of 16. She won the Best Actress (Special Jury) trophy in Kerala State Awards for her role in the film. She went on to star in films like Chithiram Pesuthadi, Daivanamathil, Swapnakoodu and C.I.D. Moosa. Bhavana has also featured in Tamil film Chithiram Pesuthadi, Telugu film Ontari and Jackie in Kannada.

She was last seen in Adam Joan and he next film will be Tagaru, directed by Duniya Soori.

