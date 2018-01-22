Viral: Priyanka Chopra Sends Wedding Wishes To South Actress Bhavana

Malayalam actress Bhavana is all set to get married to her longtime boyfriend Naveen today and hours before the big day, a video of actress Priyanka Chopra congratulating the happy couple went viral. In the video, which has been shared by several fan clubs, Priyanka said: "I just wanted to wish you a very happy married life. This is going to be a big step in your journey and I just want to say good luck. You're an extremely feisty, brave and amazing woman and I admire you a lot. Much love and always." Bhavana and Naveen got engaged in March last year in a private ceremony.
The first picture of Bhavana, dressed as a bride is doing the rounds of social media. Bhavana looks gorgeous in a gold kanjivaram sari festooned with temple jewellery and maatha-patti. The couple will reportedly get married in a simple ceremony today in the presence of their respective families and friends. A reception for the newly-weds will be hosted in the evening.
Bhavana's mehendi ceremony was held yesterday in Kerala. The bride-to-be wore a yellow ensemble with minimal jewellery. She tied her hair in a messy bun and her smile was clearly her best accessory. Take a look at the pictures from Bhavana's mehendi ceremony here.
She was last seen in Adam Joan and he next film will be Tagaru, directed by Duniya Soori.