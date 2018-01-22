Malayalam Actress Bhavana Marries Producer Naveen. See Pics

Actress Bhavana married her longtime boyfriend Naveen, who is a film producer, in a private ceremony in Kerala on Monday. Pictures from their wedding are going crazy viral on social media. Bhavana wore a gold embellished kanjivaram sari with temple jewellery for the ceremony and Naveen was also dressed in his ethnic best. The wedding was a close friends and family affair but a reception for the newly-weds will be hosted later in the evening. Bhavana and Naveen got engaged in March last year. Recently, actress Priyanka Chopra also shared a heartfelt message for Bhavana, wishing her luck for her married life. Bhavana and Naveen's wedding ceremony was preceded by a mehendi function, for which Bhavana wore a yellow ensemble.
Highlights
- A reception for the newly-weds will be hosted tonight
- Bhavana and Naveen got engaged last year
- Priyanka Chopra shared a message for Bhavana before the wedding
But first, take a look at pictures from Bhavana and Naveen's wedding:
Wishing #Bhavana & #Naveen a very happy married life#Congratulations#BhavanaNaveen#HappyMarriedLifepic.twitter.com/WnzQdkXp8A— #RangasthalamTeaserOn24Jan(@allmegaheros) January 22, 2018
These pictures of the bride, looking absolutely stunning, were doing the rounds of social media since morning.
And this was Priyanka Chopra's aforementioned message for Bhavana:
Here are pictures from Bhavana's mehendi ceremony, which was held a day before the wedding in Kerala.
Comments
Last year she was seen in four Malayalam films - Honey Bee 2: Celebrations, Adventures of Omanakkuttan, Vilakkumaram and Adam Joan. Her next project is Tagaru.