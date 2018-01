Malayalam Actress Bhavana Marries Producer Naveen. See Pics

Highlights A reception for the newly-weds will be hosted tonight Bhavana and Naveen got engaged last year Priyanka Chopra shared a message for Bhavana before the wedding

A post shared by Bhavana Lovers (@bhavanalovers) on Jan 21, 2018 at 9:26pm PST

#Bhavana #bhavanamenon A post shared by Bhavana (@bhavanaofficial) on Jan 21, 2018 at 9:55am PST

#Bhavana #bhavanamenon A post shared by Bhavana (@bhavanaofficial) on Jan 21, 2018 at 9:54am PST

#Bhavana #Bhavanamenon A post shared by Bhavana (@bhavanaofficial) on Jan 21, 2018 at 9:56am PST

Actress Bhavana married her longtime boyfriend Naveen, who is a film producer, in a private ceremony in Kerala on Monday. Pictures from their wedding are going crazy viral on social media. Bhavana wore a gold embellishedwith temple jewellery for the ceremony and Naveen was also dressed in his ethnic best. The wedding was a close friends and family affair but a reception for the newly-weds will be hosted later in the evening. Bhavana and Naveen got engaged in March last year. Recently, actress Priyanka Chopra also shared a heartfelt message for Bhavana , wishing her luck for her married life. Bhavana and Naveen's wedding ceremony was preceded by afunction, for which Bhavana wore a yellow ensemble.But first, take a look at pictures from Bhavana and Naveen's wedding:These pictures of the bride, looking absolutely stunning, were doing the rounds of social media since morning.And this was Priyanka Chopra's aforementioned message for Bhavana:Here are pictures from Bhavana'sceremony, which was held a day before the wedding in Kerala. Bhavana was only 16 when she made her big screen debut in Malayalam film(2002). The film was a commercial success. Bhavana won the Best Actress (Special Jury) trophy in Kerala State Awards for her role in the film.andare among her other notable Malayalam films. She has also starred in Tamil film, Telugu filmandin Kannada.Last year she was seen in four Malayalam films -and. Her next project is