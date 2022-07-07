Viral: Kartik Aaryan Offers Aadhar Card As Identity Proof To Fan In Europe

Kartik Aaryan with his fan. (courtesy: @DeewaniKoki)

Kartik Aaryan, who is having the time of his life in Europe, recently had a hilarious interaction with a fan on the streets in Europe who didn't believe that it was Kartik Aaryan in front of them. In a viral video, a fan is seen walking toward Kartik, who is busy having his food, and asks, "Bro, can I take a picture with you, because my friends are not believing that you are Kartik Aaryan." To this, the actor hilariously replies, "But I am Kartik Aaryan. Main Aadhaar card doon (Should I show my Aadhaar card)?" Fan agrees and says, "I know," and then informs his friends that he is indeed Kartik Aaryan.

Here have a look:

KA and his wit is unmatchable😂 The young Superstar leaves his excited fans in splits in Europe with this hilarious reply, Aadhar card dikha doon 😂😂😂#KartikAaryanpic.twitter.com/5BYi3llFuz — Prince of Bollywood (@DeewaniKoki) July 7, 2022

Kartik Aaryan, who is basking on the success of his recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, jetted off to Amsterdam with his friends on a much-needed vacation. On Wednesday, he shared a set of pictures on his Instagram handle and captioned it as "Having a Dam good time..". Check out the post below:

Today, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of himself from a hotel room and revealed that it's no ordinary room as legendary English rock band The Beatles once stayed in. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Fun Fact - Beatles stayed in this same room. Hope someone someday puts a photo saying Koki stayed here". Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan was busy shooting for his next movie Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is a remake of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.