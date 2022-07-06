Kartik Aaryan Is Having A 'Dam Good Time' In Amsterdam With His Friends. See Pics

Kartik Aaryan shared this picture. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan, who is basking on the success of his recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is on a much-needed vacation with his friends. The actor is having the time of his life in Europe, and his recent pictures stand as proof. Kartik Aaryan recently shared a set of photos from Amsterdam on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Having a Dam good time..". In one of the images, Kartik Aaryan is seen enjoying the view while sitting beside the canal. In other pictures, he is posing with his friends. He has also shared some breathtaking views from the picturesque location.

Soon after Kartik Aaryan shared the post, his industry friends flooded the comment section. Sophie Choudry commented, "Dam.... I wonder where in Europe that could be," while his fans dropped heart emoticons.

Here have a look:



A while ago, he shared a post with a man and captioned it as, "Chicha Bhatija". In the image, Kartik Aaryan looks handsome in a black-orange full sleeves t-shirt paired with blue jeans. Check out the post below:



Soon after, Kartik Aaryan landed in the city, he shared a picture posing with his friends and captioned it as "Euro Trip begins.."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, before jetting off to Europe, he was busy shooting for his next movie Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. Helme by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar and others, the film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 2 this year.