Viral: Kareena Kapoor Asking 'What Is The Meaning' While Filming Dabangg 2 Song Fevicol Se

Kareena Kapoor in a still from the clip. (Image courtesy: kareena.arabfc)

Highlights Kareena Kapoor featured in a special dance number in 'Dabangg 2'

A throwback video of hers shooting the track Fevicol Se is trending

"What is the meaning of that..patrol se?" she can be heard asking in clip

Kareena Kapoor occupied a spot on the list of trends after a video of hers from the sets of 2012 blockbuster Dabangg 2 surfaced on the Internet. The clip is actually a BTS video of Kareena shooting the film's track Fevicol Se and it is going crazy viral on social media. The peppy track featured Kareena dancing with Salman Khan, who played the lead in all the three parts of the Dabangg series. Now, 8 years after the film released, a throwback clip of Kareena asking the meaning of a part of the lyrics of the track is doing the rounds on the Internet. The song, written by Sajid-Wajid and Ashraf Ali and sung by Wajid, Mamta Sharma and Shreya Ghoshal, has several instances where words are deliberately pronounced differently and referring to one such example, where the word petrol is pronounced as "patrol," the actress hilariously asks, "What is the meaning of that...patrol se?" while rehearsing on the film's set.

Check out the viral clip, shared by several fan-pages dedicated to Kareena Kapoor, here:

The first part of the Dabangg series featured Malaika Arora in the song Munni Badnaam Hui. She also got everyone talking with her killer moves in the track Pandey Ji Seeti from Dabangg 2.

Coming back to Kareena Kapoor, the actress has featured in several films such as Jab We Met (2007), Kurbaan (2009), 3 Idiots (2009), Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Heroine (2012), Udta Punjab (2016) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). She was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal.

Kareena will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan. Lal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.