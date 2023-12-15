Viral: Deepika Padukone And Family At Tirupati Temple

Deepika Padukone at Tirupati Temple.

Deepika Padukone is currently in Tirumala, where she visited the Tirupati Temple with her family on Friday. Deepika Padukone was accompanied by her dad and badminton ace Prakash Padukone, mom Ujjala Padukone and her golfer sister Anisha Padukone. The actress was dressed in her festive finery as she visited the Tirupati Temple. The actress wore an off-white salwar-kurta along with a bright red dupatta. The Padukone sisters were twinning in off-white outfits. In the latter half of the video, Deepika can be seen along with her parents. The video from her temple visit is viral, naturally.

Deepika Padukone has a super busy schedule ahead. She will also star in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also had a cameo appearance in SRK's Jawan. The actress was earlier seen in the smash hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover. The film is slated to release in theatres next month.

Deepika Padukone has also been actively attending international events. She attended the 2023 Academy Museum Gala this month. The actress also attended the 95th Academy Awards this year, where she was one of the presenters. Last year, she unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy along with Iker Casillas. She also attended the Paris Fashion Week, Louis Vuitton Cruise Show last year. Deepika Padukone, a Cannes veteran, attended the Film Festival as a jury member last year. The actress has also been a regular attendee at the Met Gala over the last few years. She skipped it this year though.