Viral: Brahmastra Song Kesariya Prompts Meme-Fest On Twitter

The first song from Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, titled Kesariya has been trending ever since it released on Sunday. The song, beautifully sung by Arijit Singh, has been picturised on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The song, largely sung in Hindi, has two English words "Love Storiyan" in a line. Twitter users shared a couple of memes on how the two words seemed out of place in the otherwise flawless track. "Everything was going good in my life until I heard the word Love Storiyan in Kesariya song," wrote a Twitter user. Another Twitter user compared the bit to Arturo's character from the Netflix show Money Heist.

The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film have been sung by Sid Sriram.

Me listening to the "love storiya" part of Kesariya:#LoveStoriyapic.twitter.com/7N1GoU0dxs — Ritvi Singh (@chickenbiryyani) July 18, 2022

at my deserve me at my pic.twitter.com/j6haPnaZpV — suhas C (@suhasc20161) July 17, 2022

Some Money Heist reference. "The "love storiya" in Kesariya is like "Arturo" in Money Heist," wrote a Twitter user.

Another Twitter user wrote: "Everything was going good in my life untl I heard the word ' Love storiyan ' in kesariya tera song."

Everything was going good in my life untill I heard the word ' Love storiyan ' in kesariya tera song #KesariyaTera#KesariyaSong#LoveStoriya — Raj Jadhav (@jadhavraj996) July 18, 2022

In the first leg of the Astra universe of films, Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva is a part of the mighty Brahmastra. He is represented by the element fire. Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna are the protectors of the Brahmastra, while Mouni Roy represents the dark forces that wish to attain the Brahmastra.

Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first project together, is slated to release in September and it includes a stellar cast that also includes Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 9. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor found love on the sets of the film. They got married in April this year.