Brahmastra Song Kesariya: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Love Anthem Is A Treat To The Ears

A still from Kesariya. (courtesy: Sony Music India)

Finally, the makers of Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, have released the much-awaited song Kesariya. The love anthem features Shiva (Ranbir) and Isha (Alia Bhatt)'s budding love story. In the song, Shiva can be seen expressing his feelings for Isha through a song. The soulful track is sung by Arijit Singh, while it is composed by Pritam. The romantic track is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.

Here have a look:

Alia Bhatt also shared the song Kesariya on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "Our sound of love, is now yours (heart emoticon) Kesariya out now!"

Here have a look:

Ahead of the release of Kesariya, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji held a live session on Instagram and revealed their favourite lines from the song. Towards the end, Ranbir Kapoor also joined the session.

Meanwhile, ahead of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, Ayan Mukerji teased the fans with a teaser of Kesariya as a gift to the couple. Sharing the teaser, he wrote a sweet note that read, "For Ranbir and For Alia! And... For this sacred journey they are going to embark on soon! Ranbir and Alia... my closest and dearest people in this world... my happy place, and my safe place... who have added everything to my life... and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie. "We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to celebrate them... as a gift to them, and to everyone! Wishing that the best of energies and all the blessings, all the joy and all the purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever. #loveisthelight."

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production, Brahmastra will mark Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first project together. The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 9.