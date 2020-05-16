Viral: Anushka Sharma And Husband Virat Kohli Play Cricket In Lockdown. Video Inside

Anushka with Virat Kohli. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, are trending for a new reason. A clip featuring the duo playing cricket on a terrace is going crazy viral on social media. In the over 1-minute-long video, Virat Kohli can be seen bowling a few deliveries to Anushka before taking the bat and putting his gloves on for his turn. The clip then features Anushka donning the bowler's hat and getting ready for her over. She starts with a bouncer and then delivers a wide. A man can also be spotted in the video doing fielding. Check out the aforementioned viral clip, shared by a fan page dedicated to Virat Kohli, here:

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli gave a big shout out to Anushka's web-seriesPaatal Lok. The series, now streaming on Prime Video, has been produced by the actress' production house Clean Slate Films. Sharing a picture of himself watching Paatal Lok on his laptop, Virat wrote: "Having watched the whole season of Paatal Lok a while ago, I knew it's a masterpiece of storytelling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show. Proud of my love Anushka for producing such a gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji Karnesh. Well done brother."

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero, in which she shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress has not announced any upcoming projects as of now.