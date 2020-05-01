'You Light Up My World': Virat Kohli's Birthday Wish For Anushka Sharma Is All About Love

Virat Kohli shared this picture. (courtesy virat.kohli)

Virat Kohli's birthday post for his actress-wife Anushka Sharma lit up her day and ours too. The 31-year-old cricketer just dropped a loved-up picture of Anushka Sharma and it is setting major goals. In the picture, Virat can be seen holding a piece of the birthday cake while Anushka looks at Virat with her million-dollar smile. Sharing the snippet from Anushka's birthday celebrations at home, Virat wrote an equally adorable birthday wish for her. "You, my love, bring light into this world. And you light up my world every day. I love you," read Virat's post. Take a look at the super adorable picture here:

Anushka, in a separate post, wrote a little poem wishing for all the sufferings to end. "I wish today, sadness dwindles. I wish today, suffering ends. I know it may not all go away, it does have its own part to play, and the role it dawns comes at a price, with tears and screams and even stifled cries," read an excerpt of her poem. The NH 10 actress further added, "I wish today, suffering ends, sadness and suffering have been friends. Suffering is the second act. They play on the same life stage making you tumble, slip and fall. But after that comes your rise, and rise you will and be so wise. I wish today, sadness dwindles. I wish today, suffering ends." Read her post here:

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's romantic-comedy Zero where she shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet but her production house Clean Slate Films will back Netflix's Mai.