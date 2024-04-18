Viral: Amar Singh Chamkila's First Wife Gurmail Kaur Hugs Diljit Dosanjh At Screening

Diljit Dosanjh and Gurmail Kaur in a still from the video. (courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh is currently basking in the success of his latest film Amar Singh Chamkila. Last week, Amar Singh Chamkila's first wife Gurmail Kaur made a rare appearance at the Mumbai screening of the Imtiaz Ali-directed Amar Singh Chamkila. Joining Chamkila and Amarjot's son Jaiman, Gurmail attended the special event and even gave a warm hug to Diljit Dosanjh. ICYDK, the film chronicles the life of the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The film has garnered immense love and appreciation from audiences and critics alike, particularly for the impressive performances by the cast.

Diljit Dosanjh shared a touching video on his Instagram handle. The video captures Gurmail warmly greeting the actor-singer on the red carpet. After having a conversation with Diljit, Gurmail hugs him. Sharing the video, Diljit wrote, "Chamkila premiere." Take a look at the video here.

In an earlier interview with Cine Punjabi, Amar Singh Chamkila's son Jaiman opened up about the complex family dynamics. He shared that he is still in touch with his father's first wife, Gurmail and his stepsisters. He said, "I am in touch with Chamkila's first family. I have two sisters from his first wife, Amandeep and Kamaldeep. The older one is married and has two kids, and Kamal is getting married this year [2023]. When I go meet her [Gurmail], she greets me well but that's it. From the beginning, it's been this way. It is not her fault nor our (the children) fault.”

Jaiman, who grew up with his maternal grandparents, also spoke about his parents' tragic death and Gurmail Kaur's thoughts on the tragedy. He said, "Sometimes we speak and she would say that if your father was around, we wouldn't be in such a state. He worked really hard, people's evil eyes impacted him; he had too many enemies. I have my sisters as well, we try to share our pain as much as we can.”

For the unversed, Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur were shot dead by unidentified assailants in 1988 when they arrived to perform in Punjab's Mehsampur.

Amar Singh Chamkila premiered on April 12. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra.