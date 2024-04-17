Parineeti Chopra Visits Siddhivinayak Temple To Celebrate Success Of Amar Singh Chamkila

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: CineHind)

Following the success of Amar Singh Chamkila, actor Parineeti Chopra on Wednesday visited Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings.

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Parineeti offered her prayers at the temple in Mumbai. In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Parineeti can be seen dressed in a beautiful white suit that she paired with silver earrings and matching jhootis.

Before leaving, she expressed gratitude for all the love on her latest release. She said, "Thank you so much, aap logon ne Chamkila ko bhi bahut pyaar diya hai."

She also disturbed sweets among paps. Overwhelmed with the response, Parineeti got emotional as she has been receiving appreciation for her role as Amarjot in Amar Singh Chamkila.

The actor penned a heartwarming note for her fans expressing her feelings.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared stills from the sets along with a thank you note.

The note read, "Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, calls, and movie reviews. (tears are not stopping)"PARINEETI IS BACK." These words are ringing loud. Hadn't thought of this. Yes I am back, and not going anywhere!#Chamkila."

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit Dosanjh portrays Chamkila,the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

Amar Singh Chamkila is streaming on Netflix.

