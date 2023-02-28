Viral: Allu Arjun And Family Went On A Tiger Safari. Watch Ranthambore Video

A fan page shared this picture. (courtesy: @KarthikAADHF__)

Allu Arjun seems to be on a break as he was spotted enjoying a safari with his family at Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan. A video is going viral on the Internet that shows Allu Arjun with his wife Sneha Reddy and son Allu Ayaan enjoying tiger safari. In the video, the Pushpa star, who is sitting next to his son, can be seen passing the binoculars and clicking pictures of a tiger. He looks dashing in a black and white shirt and sports a heavy beard look. Check out the viral video below:

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha also shared a video on her Instagram handle offering a glimpse of her trip to Six Senses Fort in Barwara. She captioned the video as "#holiday #sixsenses #familytime #familyvacation"

Take a look below:

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha is quite active on social media and keeps updating her followers by sharing pictures and videos with Allu Arjun and their kids. On Valentine's Day, she shared a video on her Instagram handle offering a sneak peek into the celebrations in Dubai.

Check out the post below:

Last month on the occasion of Makar Sankranthi, she shared several pictures from the festivities. In the caption, she simply wrote, "Sankranthi 2023".

Take a look below:



She also shared a video that shows her and her daughter Allu Arha helping her make sweets for the festival. "Its festival time or as Arha says its 'Laddoo' time! This year on Sankranti, Arha has joined me for the first time in making sunnundalu ,which is rooted in both tradition and health. Happy Sankranti, from my family to yours," read the caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule.