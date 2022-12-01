Trending: Russian Women Groove To This Pushpa: The Rise Song. Internet Is Thrilled

A still from a video. (courtesy: nataliaodegova)

Allu Arjun and Rashmika are gearing up for the release of their hit film Pushpa: the Rise in Russia on December 8, 2022. Now, ahead of the theatre release, a video is going viral on the Internet that shows Russian women dancing to the popular song Saami Saami from the movie. In the viral video, they are grooving to the hit song in front of the State Historial Museum at the Red Square in Moscow. Soon after the video was posted, her followers flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Very nice dance," while another wrote, "You girls are amazing."

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, released in India last year. Now, the movie is all set to release in Russia on December 8. Allu Arjun and Rashmika have reached the capital from the promotions. On Tuesday, they dropped photos on their respective Twitter handles. Pushpa captioned the post as "Pushpa in Russia," while Rashmika wrote, "Privyet from Russia. Pushpa the rise. Day 1 Moscow."

Pushpa's official Twitter handle also dropped several pictures and captioned it as "Promotions in full swing for the Russian Language Release of Pushpa The Rise. Special premiere show tomorrow in Moscow."

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise was well received by the audience. Its songs such as Saami Saami, Srivali and Oo Antava..Oo Oo Antava were great hit.

Now, makers are planning to shoot the second instalment of the film Pushpa: The Rule soon.