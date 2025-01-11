<i>Pushpa</i> To <i>Nannaku Prematho</i>: 5 Must-Watch Sukumar Films As He Turns 55

Happy birthday, Sukumar. The director turns 55 today. TBH, when you watch a Sukumar film, you will inevitably find yourself drawn into a universe where every scene tells a story.

You will root for each character as the narrative grips you from start to finish. From Arya to Pushpa, the visionary filmmaker has captivated the audience with his thrilling storytelling and emotional depth.

On his birthday, we have decided to take a look at some of his best works.

Pushpa: The Rise (Prime Video) and Pushpa: The Rule

We can never get enough of talking about the cinematic brilliance of Pushpa: The Rise and its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. Sukumar masterfully crafted complex characters, especially Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj.

Arya 1 and 2 - Zee5

Led by Allu Arjun, Arya was Sukumar's debut project. The filmmaker redefined love and friendship with high-octance action sequences. Sukumar took things a step further in Arya 2 by exploring the psychological depth of the characters.

Rangasthalam - Disney+ Hotstar

Sukumar's collaboration with Ram Charan presented viewers with an edge-of-the-seat actioner combined with a vivid portrayal of rural life. Ram Charan's character Chitti Babu is well-crafted which resonates with viewers. The filmmaker expertly weaved socio-political themes in the movie, making it a standout in his illustrious career.

Nenokkadine - Prime Video

This psychological thriller featured Mahesh Babu and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The story focuses on Gautham, a rock musician struggling with childhood trauma. A schizophrenia patient, he hallucinates his parents' assassination by three men. In a signature Sukumar twist, Gautham later finds out that the murderers exist in real life and embarks on a mission to track them down.

Nannaku Prematho - Zee5

Sukumar incorporated the butterfly effect principle in the film. The result was a highly unconventional plot, perfected by stellar performances from Jr NTR, Jagapathi Babu and Rajendra Prasad.

So, which one is your favourite from the list?