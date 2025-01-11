<i>Game Changer</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan-Kiara Advani's Film Gets A Stellar Start With Rs 51 Crore

Director Shankar's films have always been synonymous with festive releases, and after a brief hiatus, he returned with one of his most anticipated projects, Game Changer. The film stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Game Changer has made an impressive debut at the box office and earned Rs 51.25 crore nett in India on its opening day, as per Sacnilk.

Breaking down the collections, the film earned Rs 42 crore nett from its Telugu version, Rs 2.1 crore from Tamil, Rs 7 crore from Hindi, and smaller earnings from Kannada (Rs 0.1 crore) and Malayalam (Rs 0.05 crore).

Game Changer marks Ram Charan's first solo film since Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019), which also happened to be Kiara's last Telugu film.

Directed by Shankar, Game Changer is currently one of the most talked-about films in Indian cinema. Apart from the lead stars, the film features a strong supporting cast including SJ Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore and Murali Sharma in crucial roles.

At a recent press event in Mumbai, Ram Charan shared his excitement about collaborating with Shankar, calling it a "dream come true." He also reminisced about how SS Rajamouli had lauded Shankar's work, referring to him as the "epitome of commercial cinema" and someone who has "defined global cinema."