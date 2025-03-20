Did Ram Charan Unfollow <i>Game Changer</i> Composer After He Took A Jibe At Him? Here's What We Know

Ram Charan's last release Game Changer didn't achieve box office success. Even, the film's song failed to make a mark. Following the debacle, music composer Thaman S said in an interview that the hero and the choreographer needed to take the responsibility as well.

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Ram Charan unfollowed Thaman S ever since clippings from his interview went viral. A large section of the Internet asked about its veracity, while many believed the superstar did unfollow him.

"It's not true that Ram Charan unfollowed Thaman S because he never followed him on X or Instagram in the first place. He follows very few people on both platforms, most of whom are his family members. This is nothing but a rumour," Hindustan Times quoted a source close to the actor's team.

For the unversed, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India this week, Thaman said, "I always trust it's not just about the music director. I can pull off 25 million views, but post that, it has to work on Reels. Anyway, I missed that in Game Changer. The dance master has to take the responsibility, and the hero too. None of the songs had a (good) hook-step. If you do it properly, the cameraman will also capture it properly."

Game Changer has been directed by S. Shankar. Ram Charan was paired opposite Kiara Advani.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "It is undeniable that parts of Game Changer will appeal to its target audience. Be that as it may, if you aren't a part of that segment of the audience, this is a film best left alone to peddle its wares to those that care for the kind of cinema it represents."



