<i>Game Changer</i> Editor On Working With Director Shankar In The Film: "It Was A Terrible Experience"

Editor Shameer Muhammed calls working with Shankar on Game Changer a "terrible experience". Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and marking Kiara Advani's Telugu cinema debut, failed to impress at the box office and received largely negative reviews.

Now, the film's editor Shameer Muhammed has spoken out about his experience working on the project, describing it as unpleasant.

In an interview with Kaumudy Movies, Shameer revealed he spent a significant amount of time editing Game Changer. "I spent a year with that film. I went there for three years. It was in the last six months that I was told I would have to stay with them for another month. I had a sketch here, so I came at that time. When I was editing, the film was 7-7.5 hours long. I made it three and a half hours. After that, a new editor came in and shortened it to 2.5-3 hours," he said.

According to Shameer, it was director Shankar's working style that led him to step away from the project. "It was a terrible experience working with Shankar for me. I went there with great excitement, but things were happening in some other world there. He would fix one date for editing, but he would turn up only after ten days. The same pattern continued for several days, and I ended up staying in Chennai for 300-350 days," he said.

After he exited the film, editor Ruben took over the project. Shameer shared that he had already turned down other offers while working on Game Changer and did not want to miss out on more. "Then I left the film. It would have been a terrible mistake if I had left AR and Marco for Game Changer," he added.

Game Changer reportedly had a budget of Rs 450 crore and earned Rs 186.25 crore worldwide.