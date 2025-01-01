Kriti Sanon And Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Grooving To <i>Kya Hua Tera Vada</i> Goes Viral Online

Despite numerous spottings, Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia refuse to officially confirm their relationship. Kriti was also seen celebrating Christmas this year with her rumoured beau.

Now a video from Dubai has gone viral, where the two lovebirds are seen dancing to Kya Hua Tera Vada. While Stebin Ben performs, they are seen enjoying the moment.

Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon was also seen enjoying with them. MS Dhoni too joins in and they're all seen having a blast.

A Reddit user spotted the amazing chemistry between Sanon and Bahia and it has gone viral online in no time. She is seen mouthing the lyrics as Kabir joins in and the spark is simply unmissable.

Have a look here:

Reddit users started commenting, "Kriti looks to be in the best phase of her life both personally & professionally, happy, confident, radiant!"

Someone else added, "Inn dono ko kisi ki nazar na lage ps: I hope they get married. I love how the "get successful and marry the rich and young" theme isn't limited to only males. You go, girl! Hope y'all get married and have an awesome life ahead."

On the work front, Kriti has had a great year with Crew and Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya doing well in theatres and she debuted as a producer with Do Patti on Netflix. Her performance was widely appreciated.

Her next slate of films is yet to be announced in 2025.