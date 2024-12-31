What Kriti Sanon Has To Say About The Reality Of Award Functions

Kriti Sanon had a blockbuster 2024 with multiple releases at the movies and her debut as a producer on OTT.

Both her commercial films Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew received appreciation. Her OTT debut in Do Patti was also applauded by critics and the masses alike.

Recently in conversation with podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, the actress shared her honest opinion about Indian award shows these days. She mentioned how it was much simpler back in the 90s, and that today, the authenticity is missing, since it's all PR-driven.

She said, "In the 90s, there used to be two award functions; a maximum of three. Now, every portal has an award function. Suddenly, I started feeling, how much does it matter? I feel it is all for PR now."

Kriti also spoke about how, earlier, even dressing up for award functions was much simpler. Glamour took the back seat, while true craft was celebrated and awarded.

Sharing her disappointment, she said, "I sometimes look at the award functions in the past - they [actors] used to wear something from their home, they used to get ready on their own, no one was there to judge what you are wearing, no designer names used to come. People used to sometimes walk in denim and T-shirts."

She concluded by saying that there are many things to change in the current landscape, if she had to change it. But one of them would be the way award shows take place nowadays.

On the work front, the actress is officially yet to confirm her slate of films for the upcoming year.