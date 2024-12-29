Kriti Sanon Enjoys Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Concert With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia

Did Nupur Sanon confirm her sister Kriti Sanon's relationship with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia? Her latest Instagram Stories appear to suggest so.

On Saturday (December 28), Nupur Sanon attended Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's concert. Joining her on the musical night were Kriti Sanon, Kabir Bahia, actor Varun Sharma and playback singer Stebin Ben. In one of the pictures, Nupur is seen sharing the frame with her friend Hiesh Sanghvi, alongside Stebin and Kabir. “With my main three handsome men,” read her side note.

In a separate video, Nupur and Kriti Sanon lip-sync to the Samjhawan song from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Kriti leans on her sister's shoulders as they flash joyous smiles. Varun Sharma and Stebin Bin enjoy themselves too. Take a look:

Rumours of Kriti Sanon dating UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia is making noise for quite some time now. They even celebrated Christmas together this year. On the occasion, Kabir shared a group photo on his Instagram Stories featuring Kriti. The actress was seen wearing a Christmas-themed dress. She wrapped her arm around Kabir's posing for the lens.

Later, Kriti Sanon also dropped a carousel of pictures from her Christmas celebrations on Instagram. Slide four from the post caught the attention of her fans. Check it out to find out why:

Kriti Sanon celebrated Kabir Bahia's birthday last month in a super-adorable way. She posted a picture with him on her Instagram Stories wishing him. The click was from their beach vacation earlier this year. Kriti looked radiant as she smiled ear-to-ear. The actress was dressed in a bralette layered with a white shirt. Kabir flashed a smile wearing a black T-shirt. Along with the post, Kriti wrote, “Happiest Birthday K. May your innocent smile always stay alive." Cute, did we hear?

Back in July, pictures of Kriti Sanon's Greece vacation with Kabir Bahia went viral. In the snaps, she was seen having a fun time with Kabir at a party in Mykonos island.

Workwise, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the Netflix film Do Patti.