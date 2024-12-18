Kriti Sanon And Shahid Kapoor To Reunite In <i>Cocktail 2</i> After <i>Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya</i>

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor are all set to collaborate again in Cocktail 2. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film is a sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which originally featured Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty.

Just like its prequel, Cocktail 2 will also centre on a love triangle involving Shahid and Kriti's character. Before this, the two shared the screen space in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

“After the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are reuniting on Cocktail 2. The duo loved the script and are excited to venture into the world of this romantic comedy. Producer Dinesh Vijan is also a big fan of the genre and feels the script of Cocktail 2 is the right one to bring the romantic comedies back in fashion,” a source close to the development told Pinkvilla.

The source added, "Cocktail 2 is written by Luv Ranjan and the filmmaker will be involved through the entire creative process as a partner on the film. It's a script that's loaded with humour and light-hearted moments with the emotion of friendship at the core of it."

"Luv is a master of this genre, and the association of Luv and Dinoo is something to look out for. The actors and the entire team of Cocktail are bullish on the film, as it's a wholesome entertainer with two of the most likeable actors of the present generation – Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon," they further shared.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is expected to begin filming in May 2025.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Deva opposite Pooja Hegde. The actor has also signed a project with Vishal Bharadwaj.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon was last seen in her home production film Do Patti.