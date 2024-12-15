Saif Ali Khan Reveals What Wife Kareena Kapoor Requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi During Their Recent Meet

The Kapoor family recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend an invitation to him for the Raj Kapoor Film Festival, marking the filmmaker's 100th birth anniversary. Among them Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were in attendance too. In a recent interview, Said opened up about the conversation he had with the Prime Minister when they met. The Adipurush actor also revealed this special and heartwarming request that Kareena made to him. It will surely melt your hearts.

Saif shared that PM Modi was hoping to meet their sons Taimur and Jeh, and asked about them. On the topic of their sons, Kareena jumped in quickly and requested PM Modi for autographs for Taimur and Jeh so that they could cherish the priceless gift. "He asked about my parents individually and said he thought we would bring Taimur and Jehangir to meet him! He signed a paper for them that Kareena asked him to," Saif said.

"To me, he looked like he was working very hard running the country and still taking time to connect on this level," Saif continued.

The actor also revealed that he asked PM Modi about his lifestyle. "I asked him how much rest he got and he said about three hours a night. It was a special day for me. We thanked him for taking out some of his valuable time to see us and give the family so much respect," Saif remarked.

Said concluded by saying, "I am happy I could have been a part of it through Kareena, Karishma and Ranbir. What a lovely honour for the family to have a stamp with Raj Sahab to commemorate his 100th birth anniversary."

