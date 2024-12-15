Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan Reveals What Wife Kareena Kapoor Requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi During Their Recent Meet

Saif shared that PM Modi was hoping to meet their sons Taimur and Jeh, and asked about them

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Saif Ali Khan Reveals What Wife Kareena Kapoor Requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi During Their Recent Meet
This image was taken from Instagram

The Kapoor family recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend an invitation to him for the Raj Kapoor Film Festival, marking the filmmaker's 100th birth anniversary. Among them Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were in attendance too. In a recent interview, Said opened up about the conversation he had with the Prime Minister when they met. The Adipurush actor also revealed this special and heartwarming request that Kareena made to him. It will surely melt your hearts. 

Saif shared that PM Modi was hoping to meet their sons Taimur and Jeh, and asked about them. On the topic of their sons, Kareena jumped in quickly and requested PM Modi for autographs for Taimur and Jeh so that they could cherish the priceless gift. "He asked about my parents individually and said he thought we would bring Taimur and Jehangir to meet him! He signed a paper for them that Kareena asked him to," Saif said. 

"To me, he looked like he was working very hard running the country and still taking time to connect on this level," Saif continued.

The actor also revealed that he asked PM Modi about his lifestyle. "I asked him how much rest he got and he said about three hours a night. It was a special day for me. We thanked him for taking out some of his valuable time to see us and give the family so much respect," Saif remarked. 

Said concluded by saying, "I am happy I could have been a part of it through Kareena, Karishma and Ranbir. What a lovely honour for the family to have a stamp with Raj Sahab to commemorate his 100th birth anniversary."
 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Entertainment, Saif Ali Khan, Narendra Modi
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com