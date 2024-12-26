Advertisement

Kriti Sanon's Xmas Party With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Has The Internet's Attention

Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia took to Instagram to share pictures with her from their Christmas celebrations. Have a look here

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Kriti Sanon's Xmas Party With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Has The Internet's Attention
Instagram/Kabir Bahia

Rumours of Kriti Sanon dating UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia have been making the rounds for a while now.

The two are often seen holidaying together at exotic locations.

Bahia has also been seen spending quality time with Kriti's family on special occasions

Last year pictures of the two in Greece, ringing in Sanon's birthday added fuel to the ongoing rumours of their relationship.

Yesterday, on Christmas, Bahia took to Instagram to share a picture from his celebrations which featured the actress.

Also present was MS Dhoni with his wife Sakshi, and their daughter Ziva.

Have a look here:

Instagram/Kabir Bahia

Instagram/Kabir Bahia

Kriti was seen happily posing with him. Later in the day, she too shared a carousel of pics from the fun had.

While most of the pictures were of the decor and her posing happily with the Christmas tree, one picture was of the two of them wearing Christmas-themed socks, which was super cute.

Have a look here:

Instagram/Kriti Sanon

Instagram/Kriti Sanon

Kriti had also put up an adorable post for Kabir on his birthday. It read, "Happiest birthday K! (red heart emoji) May your innocent smile always stay alive!" 

As per reports online, the two have been in a committed relationship for a while now. Neither of them has officially confirmed it as their families are yet to approve of it.

On the work front, Kriti had a stellar 2024, with her theatrical release Crew and OTT release Do Patti, both got great reviews and appreciation for her performances.

The official announcement of what's next in line is yet to be announced as fans wait eagerly for the same.
 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Kriti Sanon, Kabir Bahia, Christmas 2024 Celebrations
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com