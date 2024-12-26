Kriti Sanon's Xmas Party With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Has The Internet's Attention

Rumours of Kriti Sanon dating UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia have been making the rounds for a while now.

The two are often seen holidaying together at exotic locations.

Bahia has also been seen spending quality time with Kriti's family on special occasions.

Last year pictures of the two in Greece, ringing in Sanon's birthday added fuel to the ongoing rumours of their relationship.

Yesterday, on Christmas, Bahia took to Instagram to share a picture from his celebrations which featured the actress.

Also present was MS Dhoni with his wife Sakshi, and their daughter Ziva.

Have a look here:

Instagram/Kabir Bahia

Kriti was seen happily posing with him. Later in the day, she too shared a carousel of pics from the fun had.

While most of the pictures were of the decor and her posing happily with the Christmas tree, one picture was of the two of them wearing Christmas-themed socks, which was super cute.

Have a look here:

Instagram/Kriti Sanon

Kriti had also put up an adorable post for Kabir on his birthday. It read, "Happiest birthday K! (red heart emoji) May your innocent smile always stay alive!"

As per reports online, the two have been in a committed relationship for a while now. Neither of them has officially confirmed it as their families are yet to approve of it.

On the work front, Kriti had a stellar 2024, with her theatrical release Crew and OTT release Do Patti, both got great reviews and appreciation for her performances.

The official announcement of what's next in line is yet to be announced as fans wait eagerly for the same.

