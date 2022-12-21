Early Christmas Greetings From Ram Charan-Upasana, Allu Arjun And Family

Upasana shared this image. (courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

It's that time of the year again when the Allu-Konidela family get together to celebrate the true spirit of Christmas. Following the tradition this year too, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela and Niharika Konidela came under one roof for early Christmas celebrations. The intimate party was also attended by Ram Charan's sisters Sreeja and Sushmita Konidela, Varun Konidela, Allu Bobby's wife Neela Shah, Sai Dharam Tej and Panja Vaishnav Tej, among others. The family members shared glimpses of the festivities on social media. “Mega cousins #SecretSanta,” wrote mom-to-be Upasana. Sushmita re-shared the post and captioned it, “Best things come in large packages too.”

In the group photo, Ram Charan can be seen holding a fluffy friend and sporting a light blue shirt with black trousers. His cousin Allu Arjun looked dashing in a green tee and black jeans.

Check out the group picture from the Allu-Konidela's pre-Christmas party here:

Along with Upasana Konidela, Sneha Reddy, Sreeja Konidela and Neela Shah also shared heartwarming photos with their “secret Santa” on social media. Take a look:

Screenshot of Upasana's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Sneha Reddy's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Allu Neela Shah's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Sreeja's Instagram story.

Sreeja Konidela also gave us a tour of their get-together venue, beautifully decorated with a Christmas tree and gifts:

Screenshot of Sreeja's Instagram story.

Christmas is special this year for Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela. They are expecting their first child. The couple announced the news in a joint statement earlier this month. It read, “With the blessings of Shri Hanumanji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child.” Ram Charan's parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela, as well as Upasana's parents Shobana and Anil Kamineni signed off the announcement "with love and gratitude.”

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni will welcome their first child 10 years after their wedding. They got married in 2012.