Viral: Alleged Exes Shraddha Kapoor And Aditya Roy Kapur Hug At Ganesh Utsav

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur pictured at the Ganesh Utsav.

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur met at the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities that were hosted at the T-Series office in Mumbai on Wednesday. During the festivities, the actors hugged each other. The actors, who reportedly dated, are co-stars of films like Aashiqui 2 and OK Jaanu. Shraddha Kapoor was stunning as ever in a yellow suit, while Aditya Roy Kapur was in his casual best. The video from their meet and greet session is going viral on the Internet. Aditya Roy Kapur is currently rumoured to be dating actor Ananya Panday.

Here's a glimpse of Shraddha Kapoor's festive look:

In terms of work, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film released on Holi this year and it was a hit. She also featured in the song Thumkeshwari from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's film Bhediya last year.

Shraddha Kapoor is the star of films like Stree, Haider, Ek Villain, Luv Ka The End, Baaghi and Baaghi 3, ABCD 2, Rock On 2, Half Girlfriend, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Chhichhore, Street Dancer 3, Haseena Parkar. Daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, Shraddha made her debut with the 2010 heist film Teen Patti.

Aditya Roy Kapur, a former VJ, is the star of films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Guzaarish, Action Replayy, London Dreams, Daawat-e-Ishq, Fitoor, Sadak 2, Malang, Kalank, Ludo, Rashtra Kavach Om and Gumraah. He also featured in the web-series The Night Manager.