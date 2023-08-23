On Chandrayaan-3 Day, The Internet Tells Shraddha Kapoor To 'Please Stay Inside.' Here's Why

Image instagrammed by Shraddha. (Courtesy: ShraddhaKapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor's OOTN from the last night is trending big on the Internet. More than its style or cut, the Internet has found uncanny resemblances between Shraddha Kapoor's ensemble and a space suit. Do you want to know what Shraddha Kapoor wore? The actor wore a silver-coloured halter neck top and matched it with silver-coloured leather pants. Shraddha Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures of herself. Shraddha captioned the pictures, "Always elevating" and dropped emojis of rocket and stars with it.

As moon mission Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the lunar surface this evening, the Internet posted hilarious comments on Shraddha's pictures. One user commeneted, "You stay inside or Chandrayaan 3 will think you are the moon and land on you." Another user commented, "Lagta hai Chandrayaan successfully land hogya! Chand ki pictures aane lgi hai kyuki." Another comment read, "Please stay inside today, I want Chandrayaan 3 to successfully land on moon, direction bhul na jaye voh kahi..., chaand se bhi khubsurat mahila..."

A few months earlier, Shraddha Kapoor shared her new look with her fans. Saying goodbye to her long tresses, Shraddha Kapoor opted for a short crop look. Sharing two images in which she is dressed in loungewear and chilling indoors with a cup in hand, Shraddha wrote: "Dil chota mat karo, baal karo [ Don't make your heart small, cut your hair short]," with a bunch of funny images.

Fans flooded the comments section with compliments. Some even asked Shraddha Kapoor if she had chopped her hair off for a new project.

Shraddha Kapoor's last release was Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Shraddha Kapoor will be seen next in Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee.