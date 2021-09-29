Viral: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor In Safari Vehicles On Birthday Trip

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from fan video (courtesy sankhlakarishma928)

Highlights Videos of Alia and Ranbir from Jawai are viral

The couple were in Rajasthan for Ranbir's birthday

They returned to Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon

Social media is flooded with snippets of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from their trip to Jawai near Jodhpur in Rajasthan. In one of the videos shared by a fan on her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen being driven in a safari jeep on their last day in Jawai - they were escorted by security on board a separate car. In the videos, Alia and Ranbir can be seen getting off the safari jeeps and making their way to a car. Alia and Ranbir were staying at the Sujan Jawai Camp near Jodhpur for a luxury experience amidst the wilderness. The couple were in Jawai to celebrate Ranbir's 39th birthday.

Before taking off for the Jodhpur airport, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also posed for pictures with their fans, who had come to meet the star couple. Swipe to see Alia and Ranbir on safari jeeps.

At the Jodhpur airport, Ranbir Kapoor told a reporter that he finds Rajasthan to be rather "beautiful" and that they will be returning to explore the state from time to time: "Aate rahenge (Will keep coming)." Alia and Ranbir had earlier spent New Year's Eve in Ranthambore with their families.

On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday evening, Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse of how they celebrated the big day - it was with a view of the sunset and a lake.

Alia Bhatt shared a fabulous rapport with Ranbir Kapoor's family. In Mumbai, she and Neetu Kapoor are often spotted checking out the Kapoor bungalow, which is under renovation. Ranbir Kapoor recently celebrated Alia's dad Mahesh Bhatt's birthday with the Bhatt family. Love life aside, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are also co-stars of the upcoming Ayan Mukerji film Brahmastra.